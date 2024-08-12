TD Securities Lowers Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.67.

PSI opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$12.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

