Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 98 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($192.87).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney bought 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($190.90).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.31.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

