Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.7 %

TNDM stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

