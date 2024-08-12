Susquehanna Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $24.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $186.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.