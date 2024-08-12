Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023823 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

