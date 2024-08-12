StockNews.com Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.