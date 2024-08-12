StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,705.14 or 0.04598260 BTC on exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $98.29 million and $316,750.72 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,335 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,335.95283726. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,714.87196881 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $553.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.