STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.