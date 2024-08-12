Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott Dividend Announcement

TSE:SII opened at C$55.04 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$38.43 and a 52-week high of C$64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

