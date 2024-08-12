Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 56.90%.
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
