Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

SPB opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.