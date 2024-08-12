Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.