Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 2,152,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

