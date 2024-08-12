Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,250 shares of company stock worth $8,006,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

