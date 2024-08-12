Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $105.59

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $105.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.20 or 0.04350741 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,849,220,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,828,683,771 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

