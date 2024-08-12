SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34, Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of SABS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABS shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

