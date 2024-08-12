Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $158.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.9 %

Ryanair stock opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after buying an additional 2,791,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryanair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,716,000 after buying an additional 183,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

