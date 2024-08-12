RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 4.5% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

