Roth Mkm Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to “Buy”

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $20.44 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $481.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.15.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
