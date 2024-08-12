ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Price Performance

ROK opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

