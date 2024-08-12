Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 3,497,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read More

Earnings History for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.