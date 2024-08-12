Reviewing Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 10 0 2.91 Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $71.36, indicating a potential upside of 74.44%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Astera Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.19% 2.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astera Labs and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $229.55 million 27.75 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $58.24 million 1.93 $9.05 million $0.37 14.11

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Astera Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

