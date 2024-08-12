Revain One Day Trading Volume Tops $998.85 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Revain has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $998.85 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

