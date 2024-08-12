Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

