Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 54,225 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1,005.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 219,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,286. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $94.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

