Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
RCON opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
