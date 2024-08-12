RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Barclays lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 520,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 456,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.