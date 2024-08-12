Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 386.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Profound Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Profound Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 57,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

