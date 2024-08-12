Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Water updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

