Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $19.88.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.