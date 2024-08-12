PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

PENN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

