Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $83.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of Papa Johns International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

