Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Major Shareholder Sells $36,005.20 in Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.4 %

OXBR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

