OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Buys $235,656.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $235,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $235,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $22.12 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
