OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Buys $235,656.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $235,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $235,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $22.12 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.