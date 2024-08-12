Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($9.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUWE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

