Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Lowered to $205.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NXST stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.