Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,102. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

