Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.