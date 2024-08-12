National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

NHI stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

