National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$123.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$114.69.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$113.97 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$118.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.68. The stock has a market cap of C$38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

