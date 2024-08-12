Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $510.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.57 and a 200 day moving average of $435.33. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $307.45 and a 52 week high of $521.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,084. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

