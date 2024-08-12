Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $6,920,468.52 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70.
Murphy USA Stock Down 1.3 %
Murphy USA stock opened at $510.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average is $435.33. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.45 and a 12-month high of $521.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,949,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
