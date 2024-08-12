Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.52 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $213,169.48 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.40333752 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $229,114.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

