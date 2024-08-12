MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 235 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

