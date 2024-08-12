MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,807 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $87,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

