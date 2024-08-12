MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 3.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 242,379 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
