MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 759 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

