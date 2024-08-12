MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,055. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.33.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

