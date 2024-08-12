Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $350,250.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,397.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,408.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,335.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.