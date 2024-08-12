Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

