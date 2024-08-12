Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 315 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $133.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,060. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $136.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

